Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,793 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

