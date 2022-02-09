FY2021 EPS Estimates for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Decreased by Analyst

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redbox in a report released on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($3.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.46). B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Redbox alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDBX. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. started coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDBX opened at 2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 7.06. Redbox has a 52-week low of 2.00 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.