Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.56.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.