Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter.
Shares of ERO stock opened at C$16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.56.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
