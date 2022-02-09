Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

