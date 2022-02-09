Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.51% of Ulta Beauty worth $99,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA opened at $364.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

