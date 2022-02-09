TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 180,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TC Energy worth $90,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

