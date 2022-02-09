Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of AMKR opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.