Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amedisys by 60.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $314.84.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

