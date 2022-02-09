Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amedisys by 60.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:AMED opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $314.84.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.
