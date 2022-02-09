Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 10,310 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $168,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $38,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

