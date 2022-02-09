Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $4,814,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 85.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,802,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUN opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

