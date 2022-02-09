Drive Shack (LON:DS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Drive Shack (LON:DS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 584 ($7.90) to GBX 588 ($7.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 525 ($7.10).

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.