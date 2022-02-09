JTC (LON:JTC) Raised to Buy at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC) was upgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.78) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get JTC alerts:

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 764 ($10.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 844.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 786.52. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 588 ($7.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 957.27 ($12.94).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.