Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HIK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.95) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,642 ($35.73).

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 2,027 ($27.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,137.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,348.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,976 ($26.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.55).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

