Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($26.91) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,446.15 ($33.08).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,223 ($16.54) on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,717 ($36.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,562.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,725.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

