14,892 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
