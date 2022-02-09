FourThought Financial LLC Sells 36,724 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,724 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,140,000 after acquiring an additional 213,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $127.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.