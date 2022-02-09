FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 483 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 289.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Children's Place alerts:

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.