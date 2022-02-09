FourThought Financial LLC Sells 637 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

