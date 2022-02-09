FourThought Financial LLC Sells 150 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $259,219. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $87.91 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.