Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 414 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

