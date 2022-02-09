Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JACK stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.37.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

