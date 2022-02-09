Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Envista worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Envista by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Envista by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 150,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000.

Shares of NVST opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

