Arizona State Retirement System Invests $618,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 409.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AUPH stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

