The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 8,903 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,374,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after buying an additional 852,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of HOG opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

