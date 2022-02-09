WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.08. WM Technology shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 6,448 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAPS. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get WM Technology alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,421,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.