Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.57. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 211,863 shares.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

