Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $15.37

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $16.00. Veritone shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 3,389 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $619.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $649,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

