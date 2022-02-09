AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.75 and last traded at $99.76. 3,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 635,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.81.

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

