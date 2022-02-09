Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) to Hold

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NYSE RSI opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

