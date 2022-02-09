Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABF. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.30).

ABF opened at GBX 1,944.32 ($26.29) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £15.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,995.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,965.39.

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.29), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,080,767.65). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.81), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($616,894.83).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

