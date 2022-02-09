British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BATS. Barclays raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,223.50 ($43.59) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,895.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,726.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,252 ($43.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

