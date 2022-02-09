British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BATS. Barclays raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,223.50 ($43.59) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,895.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,726.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,252 ($43.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

