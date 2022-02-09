Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.50).
LON CCH opened at GBX 2,514 ($34.00) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,226 ($30.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,527.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,551.16. The company has a market capitalization of £9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
