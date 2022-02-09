Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 5.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.47. Approximately 9,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,670,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,098,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

