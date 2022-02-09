Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 48,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,316,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

BARK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth about $14,554,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter worth about $738,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in Bark & Co by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

