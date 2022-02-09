Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 905,917 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after buying an additional 214,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

