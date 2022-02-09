Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $114.74

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.74, but opened at $110.12. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $110.06, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
