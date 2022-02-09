Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $114.74

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.74, but opened at $110.12. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $110.06, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

