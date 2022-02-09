Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $180,000.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

