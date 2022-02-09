Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after buying an additional 506,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 235,184 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.24 per share, with a total value of $1,862,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

