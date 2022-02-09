Alok K. Agrawal Sells 1,856 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.01, for a total transaction of C$29,723.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,494.86.

Alok K. Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,384 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total transaction of C$21,250.35.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.60.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

