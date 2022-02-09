Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 900 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $15,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

