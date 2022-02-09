Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €74.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €74.00 ($85.06) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($85.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($79.31) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.70 ($80.11).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €66.00 ($75.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.33. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($79.51).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

