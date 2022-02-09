Piper Sandler Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $505.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $498.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.31.

Shares of PAYC opened at $335.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

