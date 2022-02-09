Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been given a €3.10 ($3.56) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.33) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR HDD opened at €2.58 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.71 and its 200-day moving average is €2.37. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.06 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. The firm has a market cap of $783.67 million and a P/E ratio of -36.27.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

