Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been given a €3.10 ($3.56) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.33) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR HDD opened at €2.58 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.71 and its 200-day moving average is €2.37. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.06 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. The firm has a market cap of $783.67 million and a P/E ratio of -36.27.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

