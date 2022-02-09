Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €205.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €205.00 ($235.63) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($218.39) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €198.00 ($227.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($189.66) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($229.89) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €180.36 ($207.31).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €170.20 ($195.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €159.39. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($108.91) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($133.76).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

