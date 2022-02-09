Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898,260 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,418 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

