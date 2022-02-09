Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 36.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

