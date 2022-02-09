Credit Suisse AG Has $6.88 Million Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.26% of Marcus worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Marcus stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.76. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

