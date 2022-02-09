Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 232,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FSNB opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.