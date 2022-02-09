Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after buying an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,600,000 after buying an additional 113,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

