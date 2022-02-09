HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of The Shyft Group worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.